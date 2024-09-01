Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Lowered to $105.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Okta from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $78.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of -47.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.07 and its 200 day moving average is $95.46. Okta has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.33 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 179,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total transaction of $16,786,359.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,229.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $135,008.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 179,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total transaction of $16,786,359.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,473,229.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 365,051 shares of company stock valued at $34,411,773 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,848,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,073,000 after buying an additional 128,906 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,687,000 after buying an additional 2,486,456 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,085,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,854,000 after buying an additional 897,216 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 117.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,273,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,841,000 after buying an additional 1,227,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 18.1% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,989,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,225,000 after purchasing an additional 305,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

