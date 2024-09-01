Onestream, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:OS)

Onestream’s (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, September 2nd. Onestream had issued 24,500,000 shares in its public offering on July 24th. The total size of the offering was $490,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OS. Bank of America began coverage on Onestream in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W raised Onestream to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial began coverage on Onestream in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Onestream in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Onestream in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onestream has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

Get Onestream alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Onestream

Onestream Stock Up 2.1 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ OS opened at $31.00 on Friday. Onestream has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $31.11.

In other news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 20,000 shares of Onestream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $377,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $377,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,775,146 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,502.

Onestream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Our vision is to be the operating system for modern Finance by unifying core financial functions and empowering the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution. OneStream delivers a unified, AI-enabled and extensible software platform—the Digital Finance Cloud—that modernizes and increases the strategic impact of the Office of the CFO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Onestream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onestream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.