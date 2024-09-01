Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Bought by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,445 shares during the quarter. Onsemi comprises about 2.0% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $9,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Onsemi by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Onsemi by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 456,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,188,000 after acquiring an additional 35,362 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in Onsemi in the first quarter worth about $2,447,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Onsemi by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 480,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,144,000 after acquiring an additional 27,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Onsemi by 690.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 101,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 88,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $2,411,385.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 231,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,011,310.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Onsemi from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Onsemi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Onsemi from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Onsemi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.61.

Onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of ON traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,811,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,239,124. Onsemi has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.98.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 24.84%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Onsemi’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

