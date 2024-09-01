Oppenheimer Raises Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $300.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CRM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Salesforce from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Salesforce from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $302.00.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $252.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $254.44 and a 200-day moving average of $271.20. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The company has a market capitalization of $245.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $105,637.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $105,637.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,921.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.71, for a total transaction of $3,535,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,362,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,924,097.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,964 shares of company stock worth $27,956,647. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.0% during the first quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,369 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

