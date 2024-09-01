Orca Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF – Get Free Report) fell 2.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.30. 606 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 2,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

Orca Energy Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average is $2.84.

About Orca Energy Group

Orca Energy Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and supply of petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. It principal asset is the Songo Songo block comprising an area of approximately 41,630 acres located to the south of Dar Es Salaam. The company was formerly known as Orca Exploration Group Inc and changed its name to Orca Energy Group Inc in July 2020.

