Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) Short Interest Up 22.6% in August

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,400 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the July 31st total of 115,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Organovo stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 929,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 6.46% of Organovo as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Organovo alerts:

Organovo Stock Performance

NASDAQ ONVO opened at $0.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.88. Organovo has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Organovo ( NASDAQ:ONVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Research analysts forecast that Organovo will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONVO

Organovo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.