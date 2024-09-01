OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Short Interest Update

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,180,000 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the July 31st total of 6,410,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP grew its position in OUTFRONT Media by 258.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in OUTFRONT Media during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in OUTFRONT Media in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in OUTFRONT Media by 105.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter.

Get OUTFRONT Media alerts:

OUTFRONT Media Price Performance

NYSE:OUT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.05. 1,826,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.13. OUTFRONT Media has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $17.27.

OUTFRONT Media Dividend Announcement

OUTFRONT Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $477.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.27 million. OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that OUTFRONT Media will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is currently -45.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com raised OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OUTFRONT Media

About OUTFRONT Media

(Get Free Report)

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OUTFRONT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTFRONT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.