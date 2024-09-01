Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $102.10

Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 102.10 ($1.35) and traded as low as GBX 81.15 ($1.07). Oxford Metrics shares last traded at GBX 82.50 ($1.09), with a volume of 2,076,131 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.04) price objective on shares of Oxford Metrics in a research note on Monday, July 1st.
Oxford Metrics Stock Down 1.2 %
Oxford Metrics Company Profile
Oxford Metrics plc operates as a smart sensing and software company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets. The company also provides sales, marketing, and customer support services.
