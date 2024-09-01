Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $102.10

Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 102.10 ($1.35) and traded as low as GBX 81.15 ($1.07). Oxford Metrics shares last traded at GBX 82.50 ($1.09), with a volume of 2,076,131 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.04) price objective on shares of Oxford Metrics in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

Get Oxford Metrics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on OMG

Oxford Metrics Stock Down 1.2 %

Oxford Metrics Company Profile

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 92.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 102.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £108.44 million, a PE ratio of 2,062.50 and a beta of 0.94.

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Metrics plc operates as a smart sensing and software company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets. The company also provides sales, marketing, and customer support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Metrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Metrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.