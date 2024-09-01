P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the July 31st total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 301.5 days.

P/F Bakkafrost Stock Performance

Shares of BKFKF stock opened at $55.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.37. P/F Bakkafrost has a 52 week low of $41.79 and a 52 week high of $64.30.

Get P/F Bakkafrost alerts:

P/F Bakkafrost Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

P/F Bakkafrost, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells salmon products in North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Fishmeal, Fish Oil and Fish Feed; Freshwater FO; Freshwater SCT; Farming FO; Farming SCT; Services; and Sales & Other.

Receive News & Ratings for P/F Bakkafrost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P/F Bakkafrost and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.