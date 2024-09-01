Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $230.25

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 230.25 ($3.04) and traded as high as GBX 233 ($3.07). Palace Capital shares last traded at GBX 233 ($3.07), with a volume of 1,485 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Palace Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Get Palace Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PCA

Palace Capital Stock Up 7.9 %

Palace Capital Announces Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of £67.31 million, a PE ratio of -970.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 230.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 232.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. Palace Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6,250.00%.

About Palace Capital

(Get Free Report)

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palace Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palace Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.