Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Acquires 103 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESGV. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $74,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 312.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BATS ESGV traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.75. The company had a trading volume of 85,076 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.90. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

