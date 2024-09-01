Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF makes up about 4.9% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $10,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 850.4% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,042,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,321,000 after acquiring an additional 933,008 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,830,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 439,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,413,000 after purchasing an additional 172,312 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,539,000. Finally, Independent Order of Foresters increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 861.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Order of Foresters now owns 114,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after buying an additional 102,346 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,700,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,312. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $47.10 and a 12 month high of $60.83.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

