Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.47.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PARA. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PARA opened at $10.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.44. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Paramount Global has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $17.50.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -133.32%.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

