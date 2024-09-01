Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.47.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PARA. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PARA opened at $10.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.44. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Paramount Global has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $17.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -133.32%.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

