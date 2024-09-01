Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Holdings Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,673 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.19% of Parsons worth $23,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSN. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsons during the 4th quarter valued at $750,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsons during the 4th quarter valued at $483,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Parsons by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Parsons alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PSN shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Parsons from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Parsons in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Parsons from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Parsons from $68.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Parsons from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parsons currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.67.

Parsons Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE PSN traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.46. The company had a trading volume of 503,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 530.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81. Parsons Co. has a twelve month low of $53.56 and a twelve month high of $95.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.33 and its 200-day moving average is $81.19.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. Parsons had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Profile

(Free Report)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.