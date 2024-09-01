Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $55.36

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $55.36 and traded as high as $69.23. Pathward Financial shares last traded at $68.82, with a volume of 493,588 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CASH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CASH

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.39.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $176.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.63 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 22.10%. Pathward Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.00%.

Institutional Trading of Pathward Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASH. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 108.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,878 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 17,111 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,583,602 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $83,820,000 after acquiring an additional 69,374 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 7.8% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 269,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,539 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 103.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 149,143 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 75,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pathward Financial during the fourth quarter worth $6,861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

About Pathward Financial

(Get Free Report)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.