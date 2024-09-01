Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) Shares Up 0.6%

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $160.00 and last traded at $160.00. Approximately 212 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.00.

Paul Mueller Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.74 and a 200 day moving average of $90.19.

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $7.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $65.67 million during the quarter. Paul Mueller had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%.

Paul Mueller Announces Dividend

About Paul Mueller

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Paul Mueller’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.97%.

Paul Mueller Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufactured equipment and components in the United States, North America, Asia, the Far East, the Netherlands, EU countries, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four reportable segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, and Transportation.

