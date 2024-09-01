Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC on major exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $106.81 million and $6.09 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000861 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 106,634,506 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

