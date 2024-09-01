PaxMedica (NASDAQ:PXMD) Shares Up 3%

PaxMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD – Get Free Report) was up 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 730 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 957,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

PaxMedica Stock Up 3.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.40.

About PaxMedica

PaxMedica, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-purinergic drug therapies for the treatment of disorders with intractable neurologic symptoms. Its lead product candidate is PAX-101 that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, an intravenous formulation of suramin for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder, myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome, long COVID-19 syndrome, fragile X syndrome, human African trypanosomiasis (HAT), and fragile X-associated tremor/ataxia syndrome.

