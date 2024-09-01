Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) PT Raised to $56.00 at Citigroup

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PBA. Scotiabank cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered Pembina Pipeline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $40.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $40.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.51.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.2% in the first quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 6,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 30.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

