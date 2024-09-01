Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Short Interest Up 19.0% in August

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the July 31st total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Pennon Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEGRY traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,733. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average of $16.36. Pennon Group has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $19.86.

Pennon Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.7198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This is an increase from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $0.31. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

