PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 1.2% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $2,686,139,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,560,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,047,000 after buying an additional 1,832,385 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 125.2% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,631 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,954,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 429.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,454,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.53.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,677,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,770,495. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.81. The firm has a market cap of $237.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

