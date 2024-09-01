Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) PT Raised to C$2.70 at Cormark

Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Cormark from C$2.60 to C$2.70 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a moderate buy rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:PRU opened at C$2.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.06. Perseus Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.32 and a twelve month high of C$2.63.

Perseus Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and the Sissingué and Yaouré gold mine projects located in Republic of Côte d'Ivoire.

