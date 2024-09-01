Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) PT Raised to C$2.70 at Cormark

Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Cormark from C$2.60 to C$2.70 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a moderate buy rating on the stock.
Perseus Mining Price Performance
Shares of TSE:PRU opened at C$2.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.06. Perseus Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.32 and a twelve month high of C$2.63.
Perseus Mining Company Profile
