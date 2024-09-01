Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,886,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099,024 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,246,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,985,783,000 after buying an additional 8,473,686 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $2,129,927,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,506,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,972,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,104,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $450,593,000 after acquiring an additional 290,760 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,137,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,496,418. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $36.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -483.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day moving average of $28.01.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,800.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America upgraded Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.