PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:PSH) Announces $0.35 Dividend

PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:PSH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3485 per share on Monday, September 9th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.
PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:PSH opened at $50.69 on Friday. PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $49.77 and a 52 week high of $50.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.30.
PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF Company Profile
