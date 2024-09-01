PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF (PSDM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF (BATS:PSDM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2356 per share on Monday, September 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.
PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF Price Performance
PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.59.
PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF Company Profile
