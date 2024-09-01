PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF (PSDM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF (BATS:PSDM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2356 per share on Monday, September 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.59.

The PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF (PSDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. PDSM is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of fixed income instruments with any credit rating, duration, and maturity, while targeting a weighted average maturity of less than or equal to five years.

