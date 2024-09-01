Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) PT Raised to $15.00

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Bank of America from $13.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 28.57% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

PAHC stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average of $16.04. The company has a market cap of $850.56 million, a P/E ratio of 65.63, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.57. Phibro Animal Health has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $22.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,130,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,667,000 after buying an additional 256,807 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter worth about $3,975,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 347,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 189,068 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 675,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 166,776 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 164,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 102,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

