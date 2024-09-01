Picton Mahoney Asset Management Boosts Stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,315 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Fluor were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Fluor by 182.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 16,212 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Fluor by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 213,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after purchasing an additional 34,375 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Fluor by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 104,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fluor alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Fluor news, CAO John C. Regan sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $628,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,669.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:FLR traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.07. The company had a trading volume of 622,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,997. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.99. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $32.31 and a 1 year high of $51.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Fluor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fluor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fluor from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Fluor from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fluor

Fluor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.