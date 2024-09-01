Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys 135 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the first quarter worth about $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 5,571.4% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CoStar Group from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

CSGP stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,596,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,134. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.61. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.35 and a 52-week high of $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27. The stock has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 105.89, a P/E/G ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.81.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $677.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.18 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

