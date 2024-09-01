Picton Mahoney Asset Management Decreases Holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,236 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.25% of Everbridge worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 10.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Everbridge by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 14,227 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Everbridge by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 46,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,762,000. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

EVBG remained flat at $35.00 on Friday. 448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,549. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. Everbridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $36.31.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everbridge in a research note on Sunday, August 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

In related news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,276 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total transaction of $114,627.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,569 shares in the company, valued at $649,729.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

