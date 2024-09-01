Picton Mahoney Asset Management Grows Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 60.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 10.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,195,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $675,731,000 after purchasing an additional 209,301 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 7.3% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 30,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 17.6% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $268.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,021,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,199. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.05 and a 1-year high of $328.99. The firm has a market cap of $73.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.03, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $284.47 and its 200-day moving average is $294.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.31, for a total value of $172,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,722.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.31, for a total value of $172,386.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,722.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total transaction of $2,659,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,278,485.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,397 shares of company stock worth $20,464,944. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.56.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

