Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) by 91.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,984 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.43% of Quanterix worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 44,205.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanterix during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanterix stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.03. 288,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,182. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.71. Quanterix Co. has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $29.70.

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.71% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $34.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QTRX. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Quanterix from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Quanterix from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

