Picton Mahoney Asset Management Increases Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,041,097.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on TopBuild from $555.00 to $489.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TopBuild

TopBuild Trading Up 0.4 %

BLD traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $393.02. 195,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,870. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $407.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.00. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $217.08 and a 52-week high of $495.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.76.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by ($0.26). TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.