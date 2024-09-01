Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $4.36 Million in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 31,625 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,362,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GWRE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.69.
Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software
In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 3,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $405,907.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,540,464.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $751,002.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,261,750.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 3,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $405,907.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,540,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,775 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Guidewire Software Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of Guidewire Software stock traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $148.77. 1,038,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,499. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.52 and a 12-month high of $153.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.05.
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.46 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Guidewire Software Profile
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
