Picton Mahoney Asset Management Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 132,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,644,000 after buying an additional 8,027 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $455,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 628,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after buying an additional 9,189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWZ stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.87. 47,117,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,448,906. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $35.74. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.69 and a 200 day moving average of $30.40.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

