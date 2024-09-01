Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 110,882 Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,882 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.07% of CCC Intelligent Solutions worth $4,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 68.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 352.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In other news, insider Michael John Silva sold 29,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $311,986.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,349. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Herb sold 20,887 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $213,882.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael John Silva sold 29,022 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $311,986.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,349. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,292,611 shares of company stock worth $285,547,265. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCCS. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCCS traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $10.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,368,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,453. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $13.41. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.33, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

