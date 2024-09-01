Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes $2.98 Million Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Freshpet by 100.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Freshpet during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Freshpet during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Freshpet during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $792,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,333.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRPT. Citigroup raised their price objective on Freshpet from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Freshpet from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.60.

Freshpet Stock Performance

NASDAQ FRPT traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $136.00. 387,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,417. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $140.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 755.60 and a beta of 1.36.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.99 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

