Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Acquired by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC owned 0.21% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $8,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,106,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,966,000 after purchasing an additional 150,977 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,779,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,481,000 after acquiring an additional 75,087 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 381,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,765,000 after acquiring an additional 30,913 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 360,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,848,000 after acquiring an additional 54,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 357,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,517,000 after acquiring an additional 28,399 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $93.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.35. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $85.10 and a 12 month high of $94.38.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

