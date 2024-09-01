Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 447,000 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the July 31st total of 359,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 330,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Pine Cliff Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

OTCMKTS:PIFYF opened at $0.71 on Friday. Pine Cliff Energy has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta, as well as in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas.

