Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 447,000 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the July 31st total of 359,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 330,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Pine Cliff Energy Trading Up 1.2 %
OTCMKTS:PIFYF opened at $0.71 on Friday. Pine Cliff Energy has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74.
About Pine Cliff Energy
