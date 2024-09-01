Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Boosts Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,685,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304,709 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $443,844,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,040,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,892,000 after purchasing an additional 723,549 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $156,358,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $119,394,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $240.71. 1,305,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.58. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.50 and a 52 week high of $274.87. The company has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $287.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.21.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $468,005.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,414 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,922. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

