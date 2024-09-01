Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 620,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.11% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $35,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 105.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.83. 2,154,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,235,844. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $58.85.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

