Pioneer Railcorp (OTCMKTS:PRRR) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Pioneer Railcorp (OTCMKTS:PRRR – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.80 and last traded at $18.80. Approximately 1,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 2,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.76.
Pioneer Railcorp Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.80.
About Pioneer Railcorp
PIONEER RAILCORP is a railroad holding company with a rail system providing shipping links for customers along its routes and interchanges with six major railroads, Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad, Conrail, Inc, CSX Transportation, Illinois Central Railroad, Norfolk Southern Railway and Union Pacific Railroad.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pioneer Railcorp
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Railcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Railcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.