Piper Sandler Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $271.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Duolingo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson began coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Duolingo from $230.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duolingo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.40.

Get Duolingo alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DUOL

Duolingo Trading Up 2.4 %

Duolingo stock opened at $212.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 219.14 and a beta of 0.72. Duolingo has a 12 month low of $140.16 and a 12 month high of $251.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. Duolingo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Duolingo will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.53, for a total transaction of $290,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,503,485.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.53, for a total transaction of $290,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,503,485.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 17,591 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.27, for a total value of $3,646,086.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,417,183.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,091 shares of company stock worth $11,260,132 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Duolingo during the second quarter worth about $204,768,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,042,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,281,000 after buying an additional 245,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,450,000 after buying an additional 238,990 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 73.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 364,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,459,000 after acquiring an additional 154,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.