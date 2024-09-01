Pollux Coin Price Up 8.2% Over Last Week (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Pollux Coin has a total market capitalization of $13.34 million and approximately $224,242.22 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pollux Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000578 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pollux Coin has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Pollux Coin

Pollux Coin launched on June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 39,913,262 coins and its circulating supply is 39,913,111 coins. The official website for Pollux Coin is polluxcoin.info. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pollux Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@polluxchainofficial.

Buying and Selling Pollux Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 39,911,141.848126 with 33,176,887 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.32921826 USD and is up 3.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

