PotCoin Trading Down 14.5% Over Last 7 Days (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 1st. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and $20.29 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000169 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00010004 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.75 or 0.00110581 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00009846 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000121 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.