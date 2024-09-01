Private Ocean LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $100.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.54. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $100.92.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

