Private Ocean LLC Buys 103,255 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 76.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 237,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,255 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Private Ocean LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 379.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.4% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $52.39 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $52.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.32 and a 200-day moving average of $49.86. The firm has a market cap of $137.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

