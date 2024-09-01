Private Ocean LLC Buys 511 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $365.46 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $256.01 and a 52 week high of $382.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $362.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.