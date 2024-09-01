Private Ocean LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Private Ocean LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,838,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,091,000 after acquiring an additional 220,585 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 611,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 298,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,510,000 after acquiring an additional 35,004 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 183,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,920,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 56,009 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PXF opened at $51.70 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $41.50 and a twelve month high of $51.88. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.72 and its 200 day moving average is $49.41.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

