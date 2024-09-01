Private Ocean LLC Has $7.27 Million Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Private Ocean LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of Private Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $7,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,754,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,212 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,046,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,365 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,895,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $72,568,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,485,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,990,000 after buying an additional 1,333,540 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.34. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $51.15.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.