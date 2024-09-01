Private Ocean LLC Makes New $316,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 69.5% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,957.1% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $65,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGK opened at $70.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.11 and a 200-day moving average of $67.53. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $71.11.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

